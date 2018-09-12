Joshua vs Povetkin: Competition to experience Anthony Joshua's ring-walk

Ever fancied walking to a boxing ring like a heavyweight champion? Well here's your chance.

One lucky winner will be selected to rehearse AJ's Wembley ring-walk the night before his huge heavyweight defence against Alexander Povetkin.

On the Friday night, you will walk the same steps as Joshua, experience his spectacular pyrotechnic display and get the first listen to his walk-in music as you make your way towards the ring. You will be one of the first people to step between the ropes and look up at the famous Wembley Arch.

Your whole experience will be filmed by the Sky Sports cameras and you will also get the chance to go behind the scenes and see how the massive event is televised.

Just retweet the original competition tweet and it could be you! The closing date is Tuesday 18th September.

