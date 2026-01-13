Conor Benn 'in touching distance' of becoming WBC world champion - title fight vs Ryan Garcia or Mario Barrios awaits

Conor Benn believes he is within 'touching distance' of the WBC welterweight title, and is ready to fight the winner of Mario Barrios against Ryan Garcia.

Benn has been confirmed as the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Barrios, who will firstly defend his title against Garcia in Las Vegas.

After his rematch win over Eubank Jr at middleweight in November, Benn has moved down in weight to achieve his long-term ambition of holding a world title.

"Listen, I said I would be WBC champion, it was always the dream, so to be within touching distance and be made mandatory for the WBC world title, I'll be there ring side and I want the winner," Benn told Sky Sports.

"No doubt it will be Garcia. Garcia vs Benn - I like the sound of that."

Fellow Brit Dalton Smith was crowned as the new WBC super-lightweight champion after a dramatic fifth round stoppage of Subriel Matias in Brooklyn last weekend.

Benn would relish the opportunity to challenge for a world title on American soil, but also believes he would draw a huge crowd to a UK venue if he receives home advantage.

"There's something great about what Dalton Smith did, so I'd love to do it in Las Vegas but I feel like I'll bring it here to the UK for the supporters.

"Another stadium fight sounds good, doesn't it?"

Sims: We hope Garcia comes through and Benn can take him on

Tony Sims, Conor Benn's trainer, told Sky Sports:

"We're hoping it's Ryan Garcia next. Obviously the fight with Barrios is on February 21 and Conor is mandatory.

"Provided Garcia comes through then Conor would be looking to fight him."