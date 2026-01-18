Oleksandr Usyk is welcome to defend his WBC title against Deontay Wilder, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has reiterated that Deontay Wilder is "welcome" to challenge for Oleksandr Usyk's WBC title amid speculation about a fight announcement.

Usyk is reportedly set to defend his WBC, IBF and WBA heavyweight belts against Wilder in his first title defence since he stopped Daniel Dubois at Wembley in July.

Sulaiman has approved Usyk's request for a voluntary title defence against one of the WBC's top 15 contenders and Wilder is currently positioned at 13.

"Absolutely we are hoping to see him back in the ring," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"He requested to the WBC to make a voluntary defence which was granted and we're waiting for the details of his upcoming fight.

"Deontay Wilder was champion for five years of the WBC, he is a tremendous force, he has great punching power. He is ranked by the WBC, so absolutely he is eligible and welcome to fight Usyk in a voluntary title defence."

Usyk has confirmed that he wants to face Wilder in America, in his first bout in the USA since 2019, and believes the fight would strengthen his legacy.

Wilder had a lengthy reign as WBC champion before he lost the belt in a rematch defeat to Tyson Fury in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player While speaking to IBA Boxing at IBA Pro 13 in Dubai, Deontay Wilder provides a major update on a potential fight between himself and Oleksandr Usyk

Speaking on the Ready to Fight website, Usyk said: "First of all, it's the USA - I want to box in America.

"Secondly, Wilder has been at the top for the last 10 years. This is about sporting interest.

"In the 'big three,' there were Joshua, Fury, and Wilder. I beat Joshua twice, I beat Fury twice, and one unbeaten one remains - Wilder."