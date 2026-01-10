Agit Kabayel stops Damian Knyba to retain WBC interim world heavyweight title and calls for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Agit Kabayel stopped Damian Knyba in the third round to retain his WBC interim heavyweight title as the unbeaten fighter set his sights on Oleksandr Usyk.

Returning to the ring for the first time since victory over Zhilei Zhang in February 2025 for his first defence of the belt on home soil in Germany, Kabayel withstood a strong start to the bout from his Polish opponent in round one before turning the screw in Oberhausen.

The referee intervened to stop the fight after a flurry of right-hand punches from Kabayel in the final minute of the third round.

In his interview in the ring after the fight, Kabayel asked the crowd who they wanted to see him take on next, with chants of "Usyk" ringing around the Rudolf Weber-Arena in response.

Kabayel then told DAZN: "I wait so long for this title shot.

"Last time I beat three monsters in the Riyadh Season.

"Give me the world title fight. I'm ready.

"Really, I'm ready. Let's go."

Speaking to Sky Sports in November, Kabayel had declared that he was the best opponent for Usyk, the unified world heavyweight champion.

He did say he was not expecting Usyk to defend against him in the Ukrainian's next fight, but added: "We also have a big market in Germany. I think when I fight with the biggest name, we go in a stadium.

"I think when Usyk's team understand this, maybe after he says: 'Let's go Kabayel, I will fight with you.'"