World Sports Photography Awards 2026
"Championship View" by Andrew Hancock
Perfectly-timed image of world number one Carlos Alcaraz claims top prize
The incredible photograph, taken by Edgar Su, shows Alcaraz's shadow appearing to play a shot during his fourth-round tennis match against Britain's Jack Draper at the 2025 Australian Open
"Carlos' Shadow Hits A Ball" by Edgar Su
"Equine Reflection" by Morgan Treacy
"Emerging Ford" by Mwangi Kirubi
"North" by Germain Favre-Felix
"Tokyo Rocket" by Kenjiro Matsuo
"Bubble" by Steph Chambers
"TUNNEL EXIT" by Luca Martini
"UPPERCUT" by Alexis Goudeau
"India v England layers" by Richard Heathcote
"Kim Nayeong - WTT Foz do Iguaçu" by Abelardo Mendes Jr.
"New Zealand Haka" by Andrew Dowling
"Black & White Passion" by Luis Amaral
"The Underworld" by Beatriz Ryder da Costa
"Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships - Rio de Janeiro 2025" by Buda Mendes
"Catching a breath" by Carel du Plessis
"Breakaway for the Lead" by Bob Donnan
"One Player. 110,000 Screaming Fans" by Christian Gresko
"Bout" by Anna Zinovieva
"Unusual sumo attack" by Tom Jenkins
"Last Line of Defense" by Sophia Sandurskaya
"Vistas desde el abandono" by Aritz Arambarri Goenaga
"Tommy Fleetwood emerges from a hedge" by David Cannon
"Klickflippin' India" by Martin Bissig
