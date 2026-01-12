Tyson Fury offered comeback fight against American contender Brandon Moore as British star prepares to return

Tyson Fury has been offered a comeback fight against American heavyweight contender Brandon Moore.

Fury has been posting daily updates on social media of his preparations after announcing that he intends to resume his boxing career this year.

A date and venue are yet to be confirmed for Fury's return, but Moore has been put forward as a potential opponent by his promoter Dmitriy Salita, who is keen to hold negotiations over a fight.

"Brandon Moore is the reigning USBA Heavyweight Champion and is coming off three straight victories over previously undefeated fighters," Salita told Sky Sports.

Fury has begun an extreme training schedule for his expected return to the ring which includes sprinting through a field while tied to a log - Video courtesy of @tysonfury.

"He's a legitimate American heavyweight, 6'6" tall, 240 to 250lbs, big, strong and continuing to improve.

"From a physical standpoint, he reflects the modern heavyweight profile associated with Anthony Joshua while very much being his own fighter.

"This is someone who wants to test himself at the highest level, and facing Tyson Fury represents exactly that."

Moore holds a record of 19 victories, with 10 stoppages, and one defeat.

Image: Brandon Moore wants to 'test himself' against Fury (picture courtesy of Esther Lin/Salita Promotions)

Fury plans to weigh under 19 stone for his 38th bout and posted footage of himself on a training run before carrying a tree log on his shoulders as he jogged through a field.

"This is the stuff that people don't see," Fury said on Instagram. "Behind the scenes, the hard graft.

"The hard work that goes into fights, camps, life. It's not all glitz and glamour. It's not all sunshine and rainbows.

"Like Muhammad Ali said, the winning and losing is done long before you enter that ring.

"Winning is done in silence. Hard work is done in silence. It's not all lights, cameras and action.

"What goes into these 12 week camps is guts, determination, life and soul, faith and destiny, and nothing can beat that. Remember that."