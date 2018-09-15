Josh Warrington to defend world title against Carl Frampton in Manchester on December 22

Josh Warrington will put his IBF world featherweight title on the line against Carl Frampton

Josh Warrington will defend his IBF world featherweight title against Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22.

The fight was confirmed by promoter Frank Warren who took to social media to say "It's on! What a fight!"

The 27-year-old won the title at Elland Road in May beating Lee Selby via a split decision.

Leeds-born Warrington's first defence of his crown comes against 31-year-old Frampton who beat Luke Jackson at Windsor Park in August to retain the WBO interim featherweight crown.

Frampton is looking to become a world champion again

Frampton held the IBF world super bantamweight from 2014-2016 while Warrington maintains a perfect 27-0 record.

