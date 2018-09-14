Canelo Alvarez says he can visualise victory against Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez (l) and Gennady Golovkin square up during the weigh-in for their rematch in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez admits he has imagined how he is going to knock out Gennady Golovkin in their middleweight title rematch.

If he is to wake up on Sunday morning as the 160lb champion, though, Alvarez will have to take some chances he didn't in his first fight with Golovkin a year ago - something that could prove to be a real problem against a fighter who has knocked out 34 opponents in his 39 professional fights.

"I know it's going to be a tough fight but I'm going in there to knock him out," Alvarez said at the weigh-in.

"Every night in my bed before I go to sleep I visualise what I need to do to get the knockout."

Alvarez and Golovkin get another chance to settle what they couldn't last September when they meet in a rematch of their first fight, which ended in a draw.

They do so in Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip - not as the gentleman fighters they previously portrayed themselves to be, but as bitter rivals who legitimately seem to dislike each other.

That showed at Friday's weigh-in, when the two fighters had to be separated in their only face-to-face appearance before the fight. Golovkin weighed 159.6lb and Alvarez weighed 159.4lb.

A positive test by Alvarez for clenbuterol forced the rematch to be postponed from May. At the same time it produced some hard feelings between the two fighters over Alvarez's contention that it was caused by eating contaminated meat in his native Mexico.

Whether that translates into a more entertaining fight remains to be seen, but both fighters seem determined not to let it be decided by the ringside judges.

"I had a great experience from the first fight," Golovkin said. "It's a little bit different this time, but I believe it will be a big fight for the fans."