Joshua v Povetkin: Dereck Chisora makes £5m offer to Dillian Whyte at weigh-in for Anthony Joshua fight

Dillian Whyte says Dereck Chisora offered him £5m to accept a heavyweight rematch and vowed to send his British rival into retirement.

The Brixton man is still holding talks with 'Del Boy' as promoter Eddie Hearn is keen to stage a return bout after Whyte emerged with a split decision win following a brutal battle in December 2016.

There was a tense exchange of words when both men crossed paths at the weigh-in for Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte revealed how Chisora promised huge financial reward for a second fight.

"With Dereck Chisora you never know," Whyte told Sky Sports News. "He said he was going to write me a cheque for £5m to take the fight, so I said I'll sit and wait for the cheque to come. Please make sure it doesn't bounce. We'll see.

"I don't know where he's going to get £5m from, but let's see what happens."

Whyte is within touching distance of a world title fight against Anthony Joshua

Whyte has been lined up a potential future challenger for Joshua, but is willing to risk his future plans to finally end his long-running feud with Chisora.

"Listen, I'm ready to go whenever," he said. "I want to put a key in that, and turn it, and throw it away forever. I believe if Dereck Chisora fights me it will be his last fight. The comeback king will be gone forever."

