Deontay Wilder signs contract to face Tyson Fury in world title fight

0:49 Deontay Wilder says fans can expect an 'explosive' fight when he faces Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder says fans can expect an 'explosive' fight when he faces Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will defend his title against Tyson Fury on December 1.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) initially agreed to the bout in August after Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) defeated Francesco Pianeta in his second fight back after a two-and-a-half-year lay-off.

The 'Bronze Bomber' took to social media on Friday to confirm the fight, which is expected to take place in either Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

"I've just signed my portion of the contract of the Wilder vs Fury fight. It is officially on ladies and gentleman, this fight is definitely on," said Wilder, who confirmed an official announcement would come next week.

"I can't wait. It is going to be an exciting fight, and explosive fight, one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy.

Fury and Wilder initially agreed to the fight in August

"You've got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion. It is going to be a pleasure.

"The two best heavyweights, competing against each other, the best fighting the best - giving the people what they want. This is what we're doing.

"I just beat, in my opinion, one of the best heavyweights in Luis Ortiz and now I'm going for the next best in the heavyweight division."

