Joshua vs Povetkin: Tony Bellew, David Haye and Dillian Whyte join Sky Sports Box Office team

Tony Bellew has welcomed a Wembley face-off with Oleksandr Usyk as he joins David Haye and Dillian Whyte on the Sky Sports Box Office team for the Anthony Joshua fight.

The Merseysider has announced his audacious title challenge against Usyk for all the cruiserweight belts and could cross paths with the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star as Joshua defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bellew will be a roving reporter for the Box Office team, including old rival Haye and heavyweight contender Whyte, and is relishing the opportunity to confront Usyk in front of thousands of fans.

He will realise whose eyes are lying and whose don't. Tony Bellew

"Out all of the opponents he's faced, I am the only one, who when he looks into my eyes, I will not be in awe of him. I have no fear of him," Bellew said.

"I have 100 per cent belief that I'm going to take him apart. None of the other guys believed that. I'm crazy enough to believe it.

Usyk might make a surprise appearance on Saturday

"If we come face to face on Saturday, he will see that in my eyes. I'm very honest, I'm very open, and very brutal with saying it - the eyes never lie. He will realise whose eyes are lying and whose don't."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Whyte could be the next opponent for Joshua at Wembley in April, and 'The Body Snatcher' is keen to secure another fight with his British rival.

Last time we were just young and upcoming prospects, but now we're proper seasoned professionals. Dillian Whyte

"We've both improved massively," said Whyte. "He's undefeated world champion, I'm No 1-ranked contender across the board, so the style we're going to choose, and the way we're going to approach the fight this time, it will be a lot different.

"Last time we were just young and upcoming prospects, but now we're proper seasoned professionals."

David Haye will be analysing Joshua's performance at Wembley

Haye, a former WBA heavyweight champion and Bellew's most recent foe, is also part of the Sky Sports Box Office line-up, including Carl Froch, Paulie Malignaggi, Matthew Macklin and Johnny Nelson.

