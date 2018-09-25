Billy Joe Saunders handed £100,000 fine by BBBofC

Billy Joe Saunders has been fined £100,000 for bringing the sport into disrepute and issued with a severe reprimand after a BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) hearing.

But Saunders is free to defend his world title against Demetrius Andrade in Boston next month.

Saunders appeared in a video which was posted online, and supposedly showed him offering a woman class 'A' drugs.

Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything But be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘ Apologies once again — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 18, 2018

The boxer issued an apology on social media on Tuesday, admitting he was "totally in the wrong".

The BBBofC say the Saunders fine "will go to the BBBofC charity to assist ex-boxers and ex- licence holders who have fallen on hard times".

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the video and a spokesperson said earlier in the week: "The Daily Mail has contacted the force and made us aware of a video circulating, where a woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public.

"Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video."

Saunders, 29, is the undefeated WBO world middleweight champion and will defend his belt against Andrade on 20 October.