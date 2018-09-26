Usyk vs Bellew: Anthony Crolla vows to shine on Manchester return

Anthony Crolla beat Darleys Perez to win the WBA title in 2015 on a memorable night at the Manchester Arena

Anthony Crolla plans to steal the show on November 10 when he makes his return to the Manchester Arena.

'Million Dollar' takes on Daud Yordan on the undercard of Tony Bellew's undisputed cruiserweight clash with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office, knowing the winner will get a crack at the WBA lightweight world champion.

After a year away from the Arena, during which Crolla tasted victory on the Joshua-Parker Cardiff bill in March, the Mancunian favourite returns to his 'second home' confident of putting on a show.

"I'm going to be chief support on November 10 and am hard in camp now.

It was always my dream as a little boy to be a world champion, I've achieved that, but I genuinely feel I can do it all again. Anthony Crolla

"Yordan is a very good fighter and I think our styles will gel. I'll put it out there, it might be fight of the night without being disrespectful to the big guys.

"I boxed on the AJ-Parker bill but, through injury, I haven't been out since. I feel fantastic now and feel like I'm improving. It's over a year since I've been back here so I'm happy to back at the arena."

A former world champion, Crolla is eager to reclaim his WBA world title and would welcome a clash with current champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

"I wouldn't be in this sport if I felt like I had achieved everything I can. It was always my dream as a little boy to be a world champion, I've achieved that, but I genuinely feel I can do it all again.

"I want to win this and become mandatory challenger to fight the man [Lomachenko]. I never want to sound disrespectful, he's one of the best fighters on the planet and is unbelievable, so I don't want to shout his name.

"If I'm mandatory challenger and he wants to fight in England, then it could happen."