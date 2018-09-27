Vasyl Lomachenko wants undisputed battle with Mikey Garcia

8:37 Andy Scott is joined by Spencer Fearon and Vasyl Lomachenko for a special episode of #Toe2Toe. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Andy Scott is joined by Spencer Fearon and Vasyl Lomachenko for a special episode of #Toe2Toe. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Vasyl Lomachenko wants to battle Mikey Garcia for undisputed lightweight supremacy in 2019.

Three-weight world champion Lomachenko is currently scheduled to meet WBO king Jose Pedraza on December 8 and 'Hi Tec' hopes victory will set up a battle with Garcia, the WBC and IBF champion, for all four world titles.

The Ukrainian has flown up the weights since turning pro in 2013 but now wants to settle at 135lbs and dominate the division.

Speaking on Sky Sport's Toe 2 Toe podcast, the pound-for-pound sensation and WBA 'Super' champion said: "My next fight in December is with Pedraza to unify titles, after this we can talk about 2019.

If I beat Pedraza, I think it will be Mikey Garcia in 2019 because he has two titles and the winner takes it all. Vasyl Lomachenko

"Now, I stop at 135lbs and after a couple of years I go up to 140. It depends on how I feel and my size. Nobody knows what will happen over the years, maybe I could even go down.

"My father taught me boxing and showed me what this beautiful sport means."

Pound-for-pound star Mikey Garcia is the current WBC and IBF champion

Lomachenko was in the UK on Saturday night to see Anthony Joshua defend his world titles with a seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin and the southpaw would jump at the chance to fight at Wembley himself.

"People understand boxing in the UK, the fans love it," he continued.

"I've fought twice here in the amateurs. Boxing is born in England.

[To fight here] I need to take on top fighters, the ones with high skill, I need a challenge."