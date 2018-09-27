Rocky Fielding plans December world title defence

Rocky Fielding will fight before the end of the year.

Rocky Fielding will make the first defence of his WBA crown in December and has listed James DeGale as the ideal opponent.

The Merseysider produced a sensational stoppage of Tyron Zeuge over three months ago as he claimed the WBA 'world' super-middleweight world title on a memorable night in Germany.

With an immediate rematch looking unlikely, attention turns to who the Liverpool favourite will face next with a number of fellow Brits heading the world rankings.

"I had a one fight option with [Germany-based promoters] Sauerland, including the Zeuge rematch clause, but apparently that's expired now as they never came back with anything," Fielding explained to Sky Sports.

"Zeuge has left the promoter so I've been waiting to see what the situation is.

"Now we can move on, I'll see what my team comes up with.

"I'll be out in December, we're just waiting to see who and where.

"I'm happy to take on any of the big names, I know next year will be huge with the World Boxing Super Series finishing and everyone back in the mix."

Former IBF champion DeGale is one fighter on Fielding's radar while he is also keeping an eye on Friday's battle between George Groves and former foe Callum Smith.

"DeGale's name has been mentioned to me and I'd fight him in a heartbeat," the 31-year-old continued, "I'd love that to get made for December.

James DeGale returns to action this Sunday night in Ontario

"He's a former world champion, an Olympic champion and a good name with a good record.

"I heard that he's looking to get it on with Chris Eubank Jr so I can sit back and then maybe I get the Smith-Groves winner.

"I'm at this level now and want to stay here against top-level fighters.

"I'm much more experienced and developed now than when I fought Smith. It was a shootout and I got caught with some good shots, that wouldn't happen again.

"I've improved with [trainer] Jamie Moore and am coming into my prime, I'm more switched on and learned on the sport."

