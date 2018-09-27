Groves vs Smith: George Groves just inside super-middleweight limit ahead of Callum Smith clash

George Groves came in slightly heavier than Callum Smith as the pair weighed-in for their World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final.

Groves, who puts his WBA 'Super' world title on the line in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, scaled in at 11st 13lbs 10oz , with Smith at 11st 13lbs 4oz, both making the 12 stone limit.

The pair then went face to face for a full 15 seconds before turning to the media ahead of their long-awaited showdown, which also sees the Ring Magazine title, the WBC Diamond and the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy on offer.

Smith was first on the scales as the No 2 seed and although it will be his first world title fight, the 28-year-old believes Groves' time will be up on Friday night.

He's had a very good career but there's a lot of miles on the clock and I am just the younger, fresher, better man, and I am ready to take his world title off him. Callum Smith

"I feel ready, I feel strong and I'm ready to fight and ready to become world champion," he told worldboxingsuperseries.com.

"He is a good fighter, I've got a lot of respect for him as a fighter but he looks like an old man. He looks like he's had a very hard career.

Tale of the Tape - Groves v Smith

Groves is three inches shorter than Smith but came in heavier for his eighth world title fight and believes he has more than experience in his favour,

"It doesn't matter (what I see), I am ready, ready to fight," he said.

"This is the most prestigious fight I've ever been involved in. It's a must-win fight for me, an absolute must-win.

"I don't necessarily need to believe in it for this fight, I am a better fighter than Smith but experience will count for a lot. It's a massive advantage for me in this one."

