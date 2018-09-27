Billy Joe Saunders says he is 'clean' after 'adverse finding' in voluntary drugs test

Billy Joe Saunders has been found 'not in breach of BBBofC or UKAD anti-doping regulations'

Billy Joe Saunders insists he is a "clean fighter" after he was found "not in breach of BBBofC or UKAD anti-doping regulations" by the British Boxing Board of Control.

A voluntary drugs test taken by Saunders returned an "adverse analytical finding".

A statement from his promoter, Frank Warren, said the substance was a "common decongestant nasal spray" and is not contravene to UK Anti-Doping regulations when used 'out of competition'.

'In competition' tests are considered to be on the day of the fight.

The statement followed reports that the substance could be banned in Massachusetts, where he is due to fight Demetrius Andrade on October 20.

Replying to the statement, Saunders tweeted: "I'm a clean fighter to the bone and always have been and I'm ready to go on the 20th.

"Thank you to my fans who stick by me I'm a clean athlete and gonna be around a long time thank you all stay blessed."

I’m a clean fighter to the bone and always have been and I’m ready to go on the 20th ‘ https://t.co/1CC2X24LGa — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 27, 2018

Warren's statement on Thursday night read: "Following reports of an adverse analytical finding in a test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association ("VADA") on WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders, we can confirm that the product concerned is permitted to be used 'Out of Competition' by United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) in line with the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"For the avoidance of doubt, the product in question was a common decongestant nasal spray. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), under whose jurisdiction Billy Joe Saunders is licensed, are affiliated only to UKAD/WADA.

"Today the BBBofC have confirmed that Mr Saunders is not in breach of BBBofC or UKAD anti-doping regulations and is therefore in good standing and is licensed to box and defend his World Title on October 20th. Mr. Saunders has been tested a number of times in 2018, all negative, his last out of competition test by UKAD was on 24th September 2018."

Earlier this week, Saunders was fined £100,000 for bringing the sport into disrepute and issued with a severe reprimand after a BBBofC hearing.

It related to a video which was posted online which supposedly showed him offering a woman class 'A' drugs.