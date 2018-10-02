Conor McGregor wants Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor was knocked out by Floyd Mayweather on his boxing debut last year

Conor McGregor has challenged Floyd Mayweather to another fight but has ruled out a modified rules bout, saying "it's either a straight MMA or straight boxing".

The Irishman makes his return to the octagon ring on Saturday, almost two years since his last MMA fight, when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight belt in Las Vegas.

McGregor has vowed to inflict a "devastating KO" on his UFC comeback, but has already turned his attention to a potential second chapter in his rivalry with the unbeaten Mayweather - a year on from his TKO defeat.

McGregor returns to the UFC against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday

"I'm certainly considering a few options," McGregor told ESPN. "Of course then there's boxing ventures. I'm very excited about that.

"If [Mayweather] has the bottle to come over and deal with this, like he said he has, let's see what happens. I would also like to box him again. Everything is being discussed.

"Every rule set. If it's not an MMA bout, then I don't want to know. It's either a straight MMA bout or a straight boxing bout. If they come looking for modified rules, I would rather just box the kid again.

"If you don't want to deal with it, then don't deal with it and stop going on like you're doing."

McGregor also revealed he was interested in fighting "legend" Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre as well as organising a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz.

