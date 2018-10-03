Roman vs McDonnell: Gavin McDonnell confident of overshadowing twin brother Jamie

Gavin McDonnell has promised to become the new top dog and overshadow his twin brother Jamie by becoming world champion.

McDonnell challenges WBA super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman in Chicago in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

It will be the Doncaster man's second attempt at world glory but with brother Jamie losing his WBA bantamweight crown to Naoya Inoue in May, the 32-year-old is determined to fly the family flag in style.

It's going to be my time, all about me and I am going to give a bit back to Team McDonnell and the family name. Gavin McDonnell

"I've always been second best to our kid but this time around, he is going to be in my shadow," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I am looking forward to being the top dog of the family. It is just one those little things that can make the difference and that has motivated me for years.

"When I win I will put it out there and hopefully it will inspire him to get another crack at a world title and get back where he belongs."

Daniel Roman is one of the USA Matchroom world champions

McDonnell will be making his debut on foreign soil, having travelled around the world with his brother, and is confident of shocking America.

Roman has not lost for five years and will be making the third defence of the WBA title he won out in Japan last September but while McDonnell admits he is "decent", he believes there will be a new world champion at 118lbs.

"He's a good fighter, who's beaten a lot of young kids and is a worthy champion," said McDonnell.

"He comes forward and is a typical Mexican who wants to fight. He won't be running away, that's for sure, he is going to be there to be hit.

"From what I've seen of him, he is decent but I think I will beat him, as long as I stick to the gameplan.

McDonnell came up short in his last world title fight against Rey Vargas

"We will put that into effect and even if his work-rate is high, no-one can out-work me anyway. I really am looking forward to my new journey, and this is the start.

"I genuinely believe this will be the best performance of my career and I think a lot of people will be surprised when I come over here and claim the world title - and look good doing it."

