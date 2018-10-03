Joseph Parker to make New Zealand return in December

Joseph Parker returns to the ring in front of his home fans

Joseph Parker will have a December fight in New Zealand as he attempts to work his way back into contention for major heavyweight bouts.

The 26-year-old suffered back-to-back defeats in Britain this year, losing his WBO belt in a March points loss to Anthony Joshua, and was then on the wrong end of another decision against Dillian Whyte in July.

But Parker insists he can still compete at the top level as he prepares to fight in his home country for the first time in 18 months, with an opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.

I'm more motivated than ever to get back on top. Joseph Parker

"Whoever they put in front of me I need to get the job done - and get it done well," said Parker.

"Having experienced what it is like to reach the pinnacle of the sport, and then come back down again after a couple of tough defeats, I'm more motivated than ever to get back on top."

Promoter David Higgins hopes Parker can stake his claim for a future rematch with Whyte, who survived a final-round knockdown after flooring the Kiwi for the first time in his career at The O2.

0:32 Highlights of Whyte's win over Parker Highlights of Whyte's win over Parker

"I could have and should have won that fight, but that's boxing," said Parker. "It's now time to get back to work.

"I can't wait to fight again in Christchurch. I've got really good memories from my last time there (a fourth round KO of Solomon Haumono in July 2016).

"It's a great homecoming for me."