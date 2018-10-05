Anthony Joshua 'sees somebody who's not afraid', claims Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

0:39 Jarrell Miller says he smells fear on Anthony Joshua Jarrell Miller says he smells fear on Anthony Joshua

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller "smelled fear" from Anthony Joshua and believes his rival "sees somebody who's not afraid".

Unbeaten contender Miller clashed with Joshua in July at the DAZN launch event in New York and, ahead of this weekend's fight against Tomasz Adamek live on Sky Sports, he has reflected on being separated by security from the world heavyweight champion.

"I don't like what he stands for, and I don't like him. I want to break his jaw," Miller told Sky Sports.

I'm an animal. I'm a nice guy but I'm going for his neck. I'm going for the jugular. Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

"I smelled fear. He's been protected all the time - they gave him the Olympics, they gave him easy fights. It's another thing when you have someone who had to earn and strive for everything. That's me.

"I'm an animal. I'm a nice guy but I'm going for his neck. I'm going for the jugular.

"I smell it on him - he sees somebody who's not afraid. Every time I see him, I will bully him."

A win over Adamek in Chicago on Matchroom's DAZN debut will propel Miller into a position to fight for the WBA 'regular' title, which he hopes could then earn him a shot at Joshua.

Brooklyn-native Miller has previously been mentioned as a candidate to oppose Joshua on his eventual US debut.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports earlier this week: "Miller is a real threat to the heavyweight division - a big puncher, huge in size and very, very strong.

"He's more durable than he looks. Of course he wants a shot at Anthony Joshua, everybody does, but I think his next move, realistically, is to challenge for the WBA 'regular' title.

"Then he can try and force a fight with Joshua towards the end of 2019."

Miller fights Adamek this weekend, live on Sky Sports

Miller also lifted the lid on his personal animosity with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who is set to defend his title against Tyson Fury.

"When people start getting money they start acting funny," Miller said about Wilder.

"I pray to God that when I start making humongous cheques that I don't change. But people get money and act funny - that's Wilder.

"'I'm a God' - you sound like a fool, boy. Ain't nobody believing your hype. I just don't like him."

