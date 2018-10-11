Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Late call-up Walter Kautondokwa is ready to stop Demetrius Andrade

Demetrius Andrade will face a new opponent in Boston

Walter Kautondokwa says he is "100 per cent ready" to face Demetrius Andrade, and is confident of registering his 17th successive knockout as a professional.

The unbeaten Namibian (17-0-KO16) has stepped into the bout with less than two weeks' notice following the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission's decision not to license Billy Joe Saunders due to a failed VADA test.

But the 33-year-old, who is ranked No 2 with the WBO governing body, believes he has earned his position as one of the best middleweights in the world and is adamant that he will come out victorious on October 20, at the TD Garden, Boston, live on Sky Sports.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and one I will take with both hands," said Kautondokwa.

"I've been in the gym and I am 100 per cent ready to get to Boston and add Demetrius to my KO record.

Billy Joe Saunders has not been licensed by Massachusetts State Athletic Commission

"I've earned my spot as the number two challenger in the division and I fear no man - Demetrius is a great fighter, but I know that I can KO any 160-pounder in the world, and that includes Andrade."

Andrade (25-0-16), a former two-time world champion at super-welterweight, goes into the contest having never lost in the pro-ranks.

'Boo Boo' has not fought since October 2017 and has been preparing to face a southpaw in Joe Saunders throughout training camp; something which Kautondokwa believes will prove advantageous to him on the night.

"He's been preparing for Billy Joe, who is a technical guy that doesn't have power," he said.

"I am going to be a nightmare for him next Saturday night and I am ready to become a major player in the Middleweight division."

