Billy Joe Saunders denied boxing licence by Massachusetts State Athletic Commission

Billy Joe Saunders was due to fight Demetrius Andrade in Boston on October 20

Billy Joe Saunders' fight with Demetrius Andrade is off after he was denied a boxing licence by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

Saunders is now likely to be stripped of his WBO world middleweight title, which he has held since defeating Andy Lee in December 2015.

A voluntary drugs test taken by the 29-year-old returned an "adverse analytical finding" but his promoter, Frank Warren, said the substance was a "common decongestant nasal spray".

Saunders has won all 26 of his professional bouts

'In competition' tests are considered to be on the day of the fight and Saunders was found "not in breach of BBBofC or UKAD anti-doping regulations" by the British Boxing Board of Control.

However, the Massachusetts Commission denied him a licence to box in the state, which is likely to cost him his title.

Last month WBO president Paco Valcarcel said Saunders would be stripped of his belt if the fight - scheduled for October 20 in Boston - did not go ahead.

Andrade is expected to fight the WBO's No 2 Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant title instead.