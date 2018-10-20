Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Scott Quigg stops Mario Briones inside two rounds

0:52 Scott Quigg proves too strong for Mario Briones. Scott Quigg proves too strong for Mario Briones.

Scott Quigg returned to winning ways with a second-round stoppage of Mario Briones in Boston.

Seven months on from a bruising world title decision defeat to Mexican Oscar Valdez, Bury featherweight Quigg got back to his destructive best, recording a heavy-handed finish of Mario Briones at the TD Garden.

Quigg relentlessly went toe-to-toe with Briones.

Quigg shipped some punishment in an explosive, action-packed first, but upped the gears in the next and a succession of crashing uppercuts soon had his Mexican foe on the back-foot.

With Briones flagging on the ropes, Quigg unloaded a barrage of unanswered shots, several wide right hooks landing clean, forcing the referee to wave off the contest. The Brit improves his record to 35-2-2.

Earlier in the night, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov notched up his fourth career win, stopping American Matt Doherty in the first, while Irish heavyweight Niall Kennedy returned to winning ways with a points decision.

'Kazakh Thunder' Daniyar Yeleussinov, who improves his record to 4-0, will fight again in Monte Carlo on November 24.

Belfast super-lightweight Sean McComb also improved his unbeaten record to four straight wins with a vicious third-round finish as Mark De Luca avenged his June defeat to Walter Wright with a hard-fought unanimous decision verdict.