Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Kid Galahad wins IBF eliminator in style

Kid Galahad showed his class as he skillfully outpointed Toka Kahn Clary in a final eliminator for the IBF world title.

The unbeaten Sheffield star, trained by Dominic Ingle, dominated the featherweight clash at the TD Garden, Boston, before taking scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 115-113.

Galahad will now be a due a mandatory shot at the IBF belt which Josh Warrington defends against Carl Frampton in Manchester on December 22.

Galahad fires out a straight left

The partisan crowd roared on Providence, Rhode Island favourite Kahn Clary from the first bell but it was Galahad who was able to dictate the early proceedings.

Firing out swift combinations, switching from orthodox to southpaw, the Brit marched his man back to dominate the opening rounds, his better output nullifying the heavy-handed approach of 'T Nice.'

Kahn Clary had some success with his left

Kahn Clary did land a big left hand in the fourth, his go-to weapon throughout, but Galahad proved undeterred, staying in control with his superior skills.

A beautifully timed left-right salvo then landed well in the fifth before the Sheffield man, oozing class, took his attack downstairs.

Down on the scorecards, the Rhode Islander firmly put his foot down on the accelerator in the seventh, much to the in delight of the home crowd, and came out firing to finally force the Yorkshireman back with whipping shots.

Galahad has his hand raised

Enthused by the arena cheers, a powerful uppercut then landed clean as Kahn Clary rallied in the eighth, hammering home heavy artillery as the momentum suddenly swung in his favour.

After he again controlled the ninth, Ingle charged up his man in the corner and from the tenth onward, Galahad boxed expertly to put the result in no doubt.