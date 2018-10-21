Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Katie Taylor cruises to dominant shutout win over Cindy Serrano

Katie Taylor improves her record to 11-0

Katie Taylor eased to a shutout points win over Cindy Serrano as she successfully defended her lightweight world titles in Boston.

Taylor was a class above her Puerto Rican counterpart throughout as she retained both her WBA and IBF lightweight belts, taking a decision win via three identical scores of 100-90.

Taylor and Serrano exchange punches

With a huge Irish contingent inside the TD Garden, Taylor was greeted by a frenzied atmosphere as she made her way to the ring and, despite taking longer than usual to get into her groove, she soon produced another scintillating showing.

After an uncharacteristically quiet first few, the unbeaten world champion was at her menacing best from the third round onward, in total control of proceedings.

Taylor goads Serrano on the ropes

A swift five-punch combination caught the eye in that third period with Serrano already forced into survival mode, looking to potshot off the ropes, Taylor then unleashing heavy-handed hooks to the body in the next.

The fifth period saw Taylor produce her best two minutes of the fight, closing the range in devastating fashion, again sending home thudding blows to the midriff area.

'Checkmate' could do nothing to keep the Irish sensation away, Taylor launching in with thunderous combinations intent on becoming the first fighter to stop the Puerto Rican.

Katie Taylor celebrate backstage with UFC star Conor McGregor

In complete command, with little coming back, Taylor, fed up of chasing Serrano, then backed up onto the ropes in the eighth, threw her hands down to her side and called the challenger on.

When the 36-year old finally engaged, Taylor hurled herself on to the offensive, much to the delight of the Boston crowd. Unsurprisingly, she then looked to close the show in style and relentlessly unloaded a barrage of shots in the final periods, but Serrano did well to survive and hear the final bell.