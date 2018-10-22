Ryder vs Sirotkin: Isaac Chamberlain a changed man since Lawrence Okolie defeat

Isaac Chamberlain is fighting fit and raring to go ahead of the weekend

Isaac Chamberlain says "everything has changed", both inside and out of the ring, as he looks to firmly banish the demons of his February defeat to Lawrence Okolie.

Chamberlain will return to the ring this Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena, London, in an intriguing domestic showdown against Luke Watkins, to be shown live on Sky Sports.

It's eight months since that points loss to London rival Okolie and the 24-year-old, now trained by Jorge Rubio, has rung the changes in his career, even moving out of his Brixton home, as he looks to re-establish himself in the cruiserweight rankings.

I will get through this fight, I'm mentally preparing for war. This is my time, I've been through so much and the fact I've got through it, I know I can get through this. Isaac Chamberlain

"Literally everything has changed," Chamberlain said, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports.

"I've moved out of Brixton and live in Sutton now where the gym is just a five minute walk away, I'm completely focusing on boxing.

"I'm also now trained by Jorge Rubio and Angel Fernandez and the things that I've been learning under their tutelage have been so exciting, I'm always keen to learn. Before, it was just training all the time with no recovery. These guys have everything down to a tee, stuff like wearing a heart-rate monitor, being on top of my nutrition, it's all structured.

"Mentally it's been a real change for me, but the discipline and dedication I've got, you'll see in this next fight a new and improved Isaac."

Chamberlain, who drew criticism for his performance against Okolie, is under no illusions about the challenge Watkins now brings. The former Commonwealth champion also shares a sole career-defeat to Okolie and has nine stoppages on a 13-1 record.

"I will get through this fight, I'm mentally preparing for war," Chamberlain added. "This is my time, I've been through so much and the fact I've got through it, I know I can get through this.

Chamberlain fell to a unanimous decision defeat to Okolie at The O2.

"I don't think we're evenly matched, I think I have more to give and I want it more. I'm more on it. The hard work is done.

"I started getting a lot of apologies from people when Okolie fought Matty Askin because they were seeing all the hugging again. I wasn't surprised with his performance, more surprised to see him do it again. He's still getting his wins at the end of the day, but the fans don't like that one bit. He's going to get a lot of criticism.

"Styles make fights and mine and Okolie's didn't' gel properly together. I'm hoping Watkins doesn't want to hold and we have a proper fight."

