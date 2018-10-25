Jacobs vs Derevyanchenko: Daniel Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight for IBF middleweight title

All eyes will be on New York this weekend, where the middleweight division will welcome a new world champion. Daniel Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight it out for the IBF title which was stripped from Gennady Golovkin.

Fight Night International Daniel Jacobs vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Alberto Machado vs Yuandale Evans

Heather Hardy vs Shelly Vincent

On Jacobs...

Daniel Jacobs' last outing was a slick win over Maciej Sulecki in April

The 'Miracle Man' is looking to become a world middleweight champion for the second time, which is an achievement in itself. But when it comes to Jacobs and his well-documented battle with cancer a few years ago, he is already an inspiration. The loss to Golovkin had him calling out for a rematch until the balance of power shifted and another door opened. Jacobs has been taken the full 12 in his last two fights, but he can bang as well.

On Derevyanchenko...

Sergiy Derevyanchenko is the unbeaten challenger

'The Technician' is the latest from the slick and quick conveyor belt coming out of Ukraine. The 32-year-old might not quite be up there with compatriots Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, but will his 13th professional fight prove lucky? He is based in Brooklyn, so will have plenty of support, and having blasted his way to the IBF mandatory spot, Derevyanchenko has a genuine chance.

On the line...

Record-breaking Bernard Hopkins was the IBF middleweight king for years

The famous red belt is vacant for the first time in more than three years, stripped from Golovkin after he opted to face Vanes Martirosyan instead of mandatory challenger Derevyanchenko. The winner will join Demetrius Andrade in the new 160lbs elite and on top of that, follow in the illustrious footsteps of former title holders such as Marvin Hagler, James Toney, Roy Jones Jr, Bernard Hopkins, Arthur Abraham and of course, Golovkin.

Tale of the Tape: Daniel Jacobs vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Talking point...

Demetrius Andrade has the WBO belt at 160lbs. Is he American's new No 1 middleweight?

How good is the 'Miracle Man'? He pushed Golovkin all the way but ultimately lost his WBA belt last year on points, but now with the scene opening up, will the New York star shine brighter than his rivals? Andrade has been a middleweight champion for less than a week, but has already overshadowed Jacobs. If he can win, can he do it well enough to step back into the spotlight.

Who else is on the card...

Alberto Machado defends his world title against Yuandale Evans

There are two other world title fights supporting the middleweights, with hard-hitting Alberto Machado defending his WBA super-featherweight belt against Yuandale Evans. A week after Katie Taylor made it look easy, we're expecting a rough and tough female world title scrap as Brooklyn's Heather Hardy and Rhode Island's Shelly Vincent fight for the vacant WBO featherweight championship. The pair met head-on in a Coney Island cracker back in 2016, with Hardy winning a majority decision, so there is more than a world title on the line.

Where it's happening...

Madison Square Garden will host its latest world title card

The one and only Madison Square Garden, albeit in the theatre there. Two Brooklyn-based fighters won't have far to travel, although Derevyanchenko will be stepping into the iconic arena for the first time. Jacobs has boxed there before, but not since losing the close decision to Golovkin 19 months ago.

How to follow it...

Well boxing on HBO over in America is coming to an end, but there are still a few to go and you can follow it live and exclusive on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning. Don't forget the clocks are going back an hour at 2am, Sunday, All reports on our London-New York double-header can be found on the Sky Sports App or skysports.com/boxing.

Relive the emotional night Darren Barker won the IBF middleweight title

