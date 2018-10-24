Ryder vs Sirotkin: Asinia Byfield stoked up rivalry with Ted Cheeseman at media workout

Asinia Byfield became embroiled in a verbal exchange with Ted Cheeseman's fans at the media workout for their grudge fight.

The super-welterweight rivals will settle their feud with the British title at stake this Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Cheeseman has traded angry words with Byfield in recent weeks, suggesting the Reading man believes the "hype," and a handful of his supporters heckled 'The Ghost', in front of the cameras.

Taking the microphone, Byfield shouted: "Let's show this cheesy boy who is really good."

Cheeseman also puts his unbeaten record on the line

He then climbed down from the ring to continue his rant, with Cheeseman warming up just a few yards away, before he stepped between the ropes.

Cheeseman's clash with Byfield is part of an exciting bill this weekend, topped by John Ryder's WBA final eliminator against fellow super-middleweight contender Andrey Sirotkin.

John Ryder can secure a shot at WBA 'super' champion Callum Smith

Ryan Doyle defends his Commonwealth featherweight belt against Jordan Gill, while Isaac Chamberlain faces Luke Watkins in a must-win cruiserweight encounter.

