Ryder vs Sirotkin: Ted Cheeseman vows to humble Asinia Byfield and then wants Anthony Fowler

Ted Cheeseman wants to inflict a humbling loss on Asinia Byfield and then continue his ruthless streak against Anthony Fowler in another big domestic showdown.

Having impressively beaten Carson Jones and most recently Paul Upton, 'The Big Cheese' is back in action, taking on Reading man Byfield for the vacant Lonsdale belt at the Copper Box on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Cheeseman, 23-years-old, is confident of extending his 14-0 record while claiming the British super-welterweight crown, and the Bermondsey man has no interest in resting on his laurels thereafter with a clash against Liverpool's Fowler the next objective.

Anthony Fowler has blitzed his way to 8-0-KO7 and could fight for the Commonwealth title next

"Once I win on Saturday I would be happy to fight Anthony Fowler," Cheeseman exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully we can get the fight sorted quickly, as it's one I want and think I can win, but I'm not going to wait around forever if negotiations prove difficult.

Fowler has had 200 amateur fights, so if he's not ready now he will never be ready. Ted Cheeseman

"I want to push onto European and world level, but it would be good to beat him before I do that.

"Fowler has had 200 amateur fights, so if he's not ready now he will never be ready and it will just be proof that he doesn't want the fight."

Cheeseman's immediate concern is Byfield who has already taken the unbeaten scalp of promising prospect Sammy McNess.

Byfield failed to show up for the first press conference to announce the fight.

'The Ghost' is never shy of a word or two and Cheeseman plans to painfully bring him down to earth.

"I can't handle him [Byfield] believing his own hype and thinking he's something special, when he's done nothing to prove that.

"He is awkward but I expect to grind him down as the fight goes on. I won't let him spoil the fight if I keep my work-rate high. I'll take my time and the knockout will come.

"Winning the British title means a lot as it shows how well my career is progressing at a young age. The title would be a reward and will show how much I'm improving and pushing up levels."

