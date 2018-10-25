Ryder vs Sirotkin: Vladimir Hrunov sends cheeky warning out to Eddie Hearn and John Ryder

Eddie Hearn has made a big mistake putting John Ryder in a WBA final eliminator against Andrey Sirotkin, says the Russian's manager Vladimir Hrunov .

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn will be out in New York on Saturday night when Ryder faces the unbeaten visitor at the Copper Box, live on Sky Sports.

The winner will put them in line for a WBA super-middleweight title challenge, with Callum Smith holding the 'Super' and Rocky Fielding, defending the regular version in December.

But Hrunov couldn't resist a light-hearted dig at Hearn in the final press conference.

"I have a question: why is Eddie Hearn not here? Because he knows he's made a big mistake," he said.

"He's made a voluntary opponent for John Ryder and John is his friend. That's why Eddie Hearn didn't come here."

Sirotkin joined in the fun revealing he is a Manchester City fan, that makes him "far more serious" than well-known Arsenal supporter, Ryder.

'The Gorilla' was on the pitch at half-time at The Emirates on Monday night and although he knows he is in for a tough test, the Islington fighter believes he will keep the north London winning run going.

"I am buzzing for this fight, I've had two good wins and I am looking to get another one on Saturday and move myself on," he said.

Andrey Sirotkin is a Manchester City fan

"I don't know how it's going to go. I'm either going to drop him with my first shot or it's going to be a hard-fought 12-rounder, because he's very unpredictable.

"He's got an awkward style to get hold of so it will making it an interesting fight."

Tale of the Tape - John Ryder vs Andrey Sirotkin

