Ryder vs Sirotkin: Luke Watkins is ready to KO cruiserweight opponent Isaac Chamberlain

Luke Watkins insists he has the power to put Isaac Chamberlain "to sleep" in their must-win cruiserwight clash.

Watkins and Chamberlain are both back in the ring for the first time since losing to Lawrence Okolie, at the Copper Box, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Chamberlain: Everything has changed

'The Duke' lost his Commonwealth title in three rounds but with his future on the line, fired out a chilling warning to his Brixton counterpart.

"I have to give full credit to Isaac, this is a must-win fight for the both of us," he said.

"The British fight fans want to see me fight people like Isaac and Okolie and that's what I'm here to do.

Isaac Chamberlain faces former Commowealth champion Luke Warkins

"I've said it before and I've made it clear, I will fight anyone. I'm glad Isaac is in the opposite corner because it takes two people to dance and I respect him for that, but come Saturday it's on.

"Isaac is seen as more of a boxer than me, this fight will give people the chance to see my boxing skills. This time I'm fighting someone who's not as big of a puncher but apparently he's the better boxer so that will bring out the best in me.

"I've always got heavy hands so don't blink because he could go to sleep at any moment."

