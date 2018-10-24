Johnny Nelson
Boxing Expert & Columnist
Ryder v Sirotkin: John Ryder deserves WBA title shot if he wins on Saturday, says Johnny Nelson
Last Updated: 24/10/18 2:00pm
John Ryder 'deserves' a world super-middleweight title shot if he continues his resurgence with a win over Andrey Sirotkin, says Johnny Nelson.
I'm a massive fan of Ryder. He's an exciting fighter, he's tough, he's strong, and he will give his best.
Live Fight Night
October 27, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
I think he's got so much potential, so much more to deliver than what he's actually shown. Sometimes he lost a fight, he's let it slip away, but he's come back and improved on that.
If you are not tough, if you are not on point, John Ryder will get you and walk you down. But he must not go in there trigger happy. When he does that, he walks onto shots, and it's like he's getting pickpocketed. They pick him off and get out of the way.
It's a tough ask, a tough fight, but if he comes out with the victory then he should receive a WBA title shot.
Johnny Nelson
He needs to stick to a game-plan. Box, punch, and box. If Ryder works like that, he can get the knockout. When you constantly push for the knockout, you have to wait for your opponent to fatigue, and hope he makes a mistake, and leaves an opening.
Ryder: Smith at Anfield possible
John Ryder hopes to secure a shot at WBA 'super' champion Callum Smith.
If Ryder wins on Saturday, he deserves a shot at a world title. He's had those up and downs, and now he's put himself back into contention again to get this fight on. It's a tough ask, a tough fight, but if he comes out with the victory then he should receive a WBA title shot.
Watch John Ryder's WBA final eliminator against Andrey Sirotkin, with Ted Cheeseman v Asinia Byfield, Ryan Doyle v Jordan Gill & Isaac Chamberlain on Copper Box Arena bill, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.