Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller and Ricky Burns return to action in Kansas, November 17, live on Sky Sports

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller is chasing a heavyweight title shot

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, Ricky Burns and Claressa Shields will be in action on November 17 in Kansas, live on Sky Sports.

The Matchroom USA show, in partnership with DAZN, will be topped by heavyweight Miller against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Three-weight world champion from Scotland, Burns, is looking to return to the top table once again.

Ricky Burns has fought once before in the USA

Shields will defend her IBF, WBA and WBC world middleweight titles against Hannah Rankin.

Brandon 'Bam Bam' Rios returns to his home city for an all-Mexican showdown with Ramon Alvarez, the older brother of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Luis Arias and Gabriel Rosado meet in a crunch middleweight fight. Nico Hernandez, the 22-year-old Team USA 2016 Olympic bronze medalist laces them up for the sixth time in the paid ranks.