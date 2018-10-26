Usyk vs Bellew: Here are the easiest ways to book the Sky Sports Box Office battle

Tony Bellew is chasing greatness by challenging unbeaten, undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, and you can already book the Sky Sports Box Office event.

For the first time all four recognised world titles - WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF - are on the line at the sold-out Manchester Arena on Saturday, November 10.

Bellew and Usyk top a make-or-break card, including former world champion Anthony Crolla, so here are the easiest ways to make sure you don't miss out...

I picked Tony Bellew because he is the man that takes the biggest challenges. He is not the usual type of fighter that will come, see how hard it is and quit. Oleksandr Usyk

I have 100 per cent belief that I'm going to take him apart. Out of all the guys he's faced, none of the other guys believed that. Tony Bellew

