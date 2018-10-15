Usyk vs Bellew: Tony Bellew believes he will 'take apart' Oleksandr Usyk in November

Tony Bellew faces Oleksandr Usyk on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Tony Bellew has vowed to "take apart" Oleksandr Usyk as he bids to become the new undisputed world cruiserweight champion in November.

The Merseysider will challenge Usyk for all four of the division's titles at Manchester Arena on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

An Olympic gold medallist, Usyk has also swiftly emerged as No 1 in the professional ranks, but Bellew is not daunted by the Ukrainian after upset wins over David Haye, and vowed to dethrone him in destructive style.

"The only thing I can say is - out of all the opponents he's faced, I am the only one who when he looks into my eyes, I will not be in awe of him. I have no fear of him," Bellew told Sky Sports.

"I have 100 per cent belief that I'm going to take him apart. Out of all the guys he's faced, none of the other guys believed that. They just don't believe it, and I'm crazy enough to believe it."

Usyk has needed just 15 fights to rule his weight class, adding two more titles to his collection by winning the World Boxing Super Series final, although Bellew insists the 31-year-old's mettle is yet to be truly tested.

"I have more knockouts than Oleksandr Usyk has fights," said Bellew. "While Oleksandr Usyk is a former amateur world champion, a former Olympic gold medallist, a current world champion, a current undisputed world champion, there are still some things that he hasn't experienced in the professional ranks.

"There are some things that he's going to experience in the first round when he faces me. We'll just see how it plays out.

Another hard week completed! I’m the lightest I’ve been in 2 years! I’m working as hard as I possibly can.. Im giving this EVERYTHING I have so that I have no regrets when this great journey I’ve been on ends.. 4 weeks tomorrow people! #UsykBellew pic.twitter.com/g7c7sJAReE — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) October 12, 2018

"Has Oleksandr Usyk ever had to get up from a knockdown? Has Oleksandr Usyk ever had to come through a horrendous cut?

"He has had to come back from being behind on points, to be fair, because I had him behind in the [Mairis] Briedis fight. He was down four-two on the cards after six rounds against Mairis Briedis, but he found a way back, and mainly because Mairis Briedis took his foot off the gas, and tired rapidly.

"But there's a reason why he tired rapidly. These guys don't look at the fight game and the boxing world in the same way as I do."