Dereck Chisora still the front-runner to face Dillian Whyte in December, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Whyte claimed a split-decision win over Chisora in December 2016

Eddie Hearn says Dereck Chisora is "still the front-runner" to face Dillian Whyte on December 22, despite Luis Ortiz putting his name forward.

The British rivals are currently in negotiations for a fight and Chisora revealed earlier this week that he is confident a heavyweight rematch can soon be agreed.

Ortiz has also put himself forward as an alternative opponent, with the WBC welcoming the bout, but Hearn insists that a fight with 'Del Boy' is the one they are trying to finalise.

"Chisora is still definitely the front-runner," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Ortiz is scheduled to fight on the Wilder-Fury card on December 1 and wanted to make some noise by saying, 'I want to fight Dillian Whyte.' Maybe he will.

1:15 Chisora made an audacious £5m offer to Whyte last month Chisora made an audacious £5m offer to Whyte last month

"Chisora is a big fight and one we've been working on for a while.

"Dillian Whyte will be boxing December 22, whatever happens, and I think it will be against Chisora."