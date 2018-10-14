Dereck Chisora still the front-runner to face Dillian Whyte in December, says promoter Eddie Hearn
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 14/10/18 9:04am
Eddie Hearn says Dereck Chisora is "still the front-runner" to face Dillian Whyte on December 22, despite Luis Ortiz putting his name forward.
The British rivals are currently in negotiations for a fight and Chisora revealed earlier this week that he is confident a heavyweight rematch can soon be agreed.
Eddie Hearn
Ortiz has also put himself forward as an alternative opponent, with the WBC welcoming the bout, but Hearn insists that a fight with 'Del Boy' is the one they are trying to finalise.
"Chisora is still definitely the front-runner," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.
"Ortiz is scheduled to fight on the Wilder-Fury card on December 1 and wanted to make some noise by saying, 'I want to fight Dillian Whyte.' Maybe he will.
"Chisora is a big fight and one we've been working on for a while.
"Dillian Whyte will be boxing December 22, whatever happens, and I think it will be against Chisora."