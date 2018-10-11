Dereck Chisora expects to agree heavyweight rematch with Dillian Whyte this week

Dereck Chisora is ready for a rematch with Dillian Whyte in December

Dereck Chisora has branded himself as the 'Money Man' and is confident he can agree a heavyweight rematch with Dillian Whyte this week.

The British rivals are expected to resume negotiations over a second fight on December 22, but Luis Ortiz has also put himself forward as an alternative opponent, with the WBC welcoming this bout.

Chisora made an audacious £5m offer to Whyte last month, and insists there is more public demand for a showdown with him, rather than Ortiz.

"Yeah, we're going to try to do the fight this week," Chisora exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We'll see what happens anyway, but we definitely want to make the fight for December 22. By the weekend, and then everything announced.

I believe by the end of this weekend, or we'll have done it by Friday. Dereck Chisora

"We haven't started [talks], but I believe by the end of this weekend, or we'll have done it by Friday.

"I'm going to smash him. No one wants to see that [Whyte-Ortiz], so I don't know why he's talking about Luis Ortiz. I'm the Money Man."

Whyte claimed a split-decision win over Chisora in December 2016

