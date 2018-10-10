Ritson vs Patera: David Allen wants to challenge for the British title before the end of 2019

David Allen is back in action this Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports

David Allen believes victory over Samir Nebo will keep him on course for a British heavyweight title fight before the end of 2019.

The Doncaster man faces Nebo on the undercard for Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and victory would ensure the 26-year-old stays in contention for a major bout.

Live Fight Night Live on

A possible battle with Lucas Browne could be another future option for Allen, who traded messages with the Australian on social media this week, but 'White Rhino' would relish a shot at the Lonsdale belt, which is currently held by Hughie Fury.

"If Hughie Fury vacates it, you are talking to the next British heavyweight champion," Allen told Sky Sports.

In 2019, I will be British heavyweight champion. David Allen

"I'll assure you I'll be British heavyweight champion by the end of 2019.

"The Browne fight, the Helenius fight, they are good fights, they would be fantastic, but the British heavyweight title is the end goal. In 2019, I will be British heavyweight champion."

British champion Fury could decide to relinquish his belt if he wins an IBF eliminator against Kubrat Pulev in Sofia on October 27.

Hughie Fury (right) fights Kubrat Pulev in an IBF eliminator

After defeating Nick Webb in a British title eliminator, Allen is well placed to challenge for the belt, and is even willing to fight rising contender Daniel Dubois for the opportunity to fulfil his long-term ambition.

Dubois extended his unbeaten record to nine victories after defeating Kevin Johnson on points last weekend, but Allen would have no concerns about sharing the ring with the 21-year-old.

0:28 'White Rhino' stopped Nick Webb in a British title eliminator 'White Rhino' stopped Nick Webb in a British title eliminator

"If I've got to beat Daniel Dubois, I've got to beat Daniel Dubois," said Allen. "He's the main man, he's the one that everyone is bigging up.

Allen is willing to face highly-rated prospect Daniel Dubois

"I'll fight Daniel Dubois for it, and I'll tell you something now, to beat me for that British heavyweight title, to beat me where I am now, he's going to have to go somewhere he hasn't been before.

"He's only a boy, and I'm going to take that boy somewhere he's never been before."

Watch Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi, David Allen and Anthony Fowler also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.