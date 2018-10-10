Ritson vs Patera: Lewis Ritson says he must 'deal with' Francesco Patera to get to the top

Lewis Ritson says he must "deal with" Francesco Patera to get to where he needs to be, but he expects the fight to go into the later rounds on Saturday.

The 25-year-old lightweight is making the step up to European level to fight for the vacant title after becoming the fastest man in history to secure a Lonsdale Belt - the prize for successfully defending the British title three times in succession.

He now faces Belgian Patera, who previously held the title and has never been stopped in 22 fights.

Ritson, who will be fighting on home territory at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday night - live on Sky Sports - is full of confidence, though, as he looks to extend his run of 17 successive victories.

"I feel fine... it won't be until Saturday night when the crowd goes mad that the butterflies may start going," Ritson told Sky Sports News.

"[I'm] very confident, we're going to put on another good performance on Saturday in front of the Newcastle fans and we think we can be the first person to get Patera out of there."

When it was put to Ritson that his Belgian opponent believes he will be the first fighter to defeat him, he responded with a smile.

"Well we'll see about that won't we?" he said. "We've heard that a few times now but I cannot see anything in his game that is going to trouble us.

"I think it's going to be a long night and we'll get him out late. I don't think it will go early as it has with other lads, I think we are going to get him out, but it will be late.

"It's another step on the ladder. If I want to get to where I want to be then I need to deal with people like Patera and get him out of there. So it's a good step up for us and we're ready.

"The Geordies have got right behind us and they're going mad at the minute, so it's good, and hopefully we can do a good performance Saturday and have that European title."

