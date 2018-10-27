Whyte vs Chisora II: David Haye says Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte rematch is '90 per cent' done

David Haye says Dereck Chisora's rematch is almost there

David Haye expects the rematch between Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte to be confirmed "early next week".

'Hayemaker' became 'Del Boy's manager just over a week ago and went straight into negotiations with Eddie Hearn over the second clash between the London heavyweight rivals.

Pulev is Joshua's latest IBF mandatory challenger

Hearn is currently out in New York for Daniel Jacob's world middleweight title fight but Haye says the rematch is "90 per cent" done.

"That's the fight we're working on and we're 90 per cent there," Haye told Channel 5.

"All of the major stumbling blocks regarding negotiations have been passed and we are in a very good place."

Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora's fought back in 2016

"Hopefully we are just dotting the I's and crossing the T's early next week and fingers crossed, we can get the fight that everyone wants to see."

Whyte has already told Chisora "there is a massive danger he will miss out on a career highest pay day", only to tell "the puppy not to worry".

8:25 David Haye will manage his former foe Dereck Chisora - with negotiations ongoing for a rematch against Dillian Whyte on December 22 David Haye will manage his former foe Dereck Chisora - with negotiations ongoing for a rematch against Dillian Whyte on December 22

Watch Usyk vs Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight title, at Manchester Arena, on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.