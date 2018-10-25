Dereck Chisora expects to finally agree a rematch with Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora is confident that a rematch with Dillian Whyte will be agreed

Dereck Chisora insists his heavyweight rematch with Dillian Whyte is "going to happen" and expects to finally agree terms next week.

Whyte won their first meeting by split decision in December 2016 but had raised doubts about a second fight with Chisora at The O2 on December 22, insisting there was a "massive danger" of his British rival missing out on a lucrative bout.

Whyte had vented his frustration as he waited for an opponent

But Finchley man Chisora, now managed by David Haye, is still confident the lengthy negotiations will be concluded in the next few days.

"We want to fight Dillian. It's going to happen," Chisora told Sky Sports. "Why is it not going to happen?

Chisora plans to hold more talks with promoter Eddie Hearn next week

"It will be announced when [promoter Eddie Hearn] comes back from America, I think. Talks are going well.

"We're just waiting for Eddie to come back from America. He's in America and he'll be back on Monday."

Oh man, tell the puppy not to worry. Dereck Chisora

Whyte had suggested the deal was getting "worse", warning Chisora that he would look at other options, and had entered talks with Dominic Breazeale.

Chisora was not concerned by Whyte's comments, saying: "Oh man, tell the puppy not to worry. The fight is happening on the December 22."

Talks had intensified since July when Chisora enjoyed a career-best knockout win against Carlos Takam on the same night as Whyte overcame Joseph Parker.

Chisora has since named Haye, a former rival to whom he lost a fight in 2012, as his manager.

Watch John Ryder's WBA final eliminator against Andrey Sirotkin, with Ted Cheeseman v Asinia Byfield, Ryan Doyle v Jordan Gill & Isaac Chamberlain on Copper Box Arena bill, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.