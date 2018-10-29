David Allen hopes to appear on Kell Brook's Sheffield bill in December

David Allen is targeting a December fight in Sheffield

David Allen is eager to appear on Kell Brook's undercard and hopes to finally win the Commonwealth heavyweight title in Sheffield.

The Doncaster man has already resumed training after this month's stoppage win over Samir Nebo and intends to take two fights this year, with the 26-year-old targeting a spot on the same bill as Brook's scheduled bout on December 8.

Allen was denied the Commonwealth belt on his last two trips to the city, losing on points to Lenroy Thomas at Bramall Lane, while the rematch ended in an unsatisfactory draw after a clash of heads at Sheffield Arena, but 'White Rhino' wants one more opportunity to win the strap.

"On the Sheffield show, I would like a 12-round title fight," Allen told Sky Sports. "I think Hughie Fury is still the British champion, so I don't think that's a possibility, but the Commonwealth title is a possibility.

"I want Dillon Carman in Sheffield. He's just beat the Olympian Simon Kean, who defeated Tony Yoka as an amateur. He's a good win. He's not got the name of Lucas Browne, or David Price, but I think there's a chance that he's a better fighter than both of them put together."

Rivalries with potential opponents have been stoked up by Allen on social media, but he has struggled to track down the Canadian Carman, who is nicknamed 'Big Country.'

I'm going to message him and say, if you want to come over, then come and give me some grief. David Allen on Dillon Carman

"I think I can entice him, or make a fake account and argue with myself," said Allen.

"I'm going to message him and say, if you want to come over, then come and give me some grief.'"

Recent knockouts of Nick Webb and Nebo have reinvigorated Allen, who admits he is taking the sport more seriously after losing to Tony Yoka on short notice in the summer.

This 30 odd seconds has made it into my top 7 moments of my life, when everyone was singing to me and I was trying to enjoy it and Samir nebo wouldn't shut up I wanted to bang him again pic.twitter.com/Zy9XR69mvH — David De La Kernel (@davidthewhiter1) October 24, 2018

"My weight is coming down, I'm getting fitter all the time," he said. "It's a long process. I think Eddie Hearn sees my potential and will continue to back me with the right opponents at the right time.

"I wouldn't be where I am right now, without Eddie and the Matchroom team."