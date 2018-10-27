Kell Brook confirms next fight will be in Sheffield on December 8

Kell Brook is back in action before the end of the year, live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook will return to the ring in front of his hometown fans in Sheffield on December 8, live on Sky Sports.

The former world welterweight champion was denied a fight in the summer due to an ankle injury but will be back in action before the end of the year, with an opponent to be confirmed, as he pursues a long-awaited British battle with Amir Khan.

Brook blasted aside Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds at Sheffield Arena in March, and challenged Khan to attend the fight, with negotiations continuing for their massive domestic clash.

"I am back at the Sheffield Arena and back on Sky Sports," Brook exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I was ringside for Amir Khan's last fight, so let's see if he'll be there on December 8, or will he be too shook for Brook?

"Wherever he is, he'd better be watching. 'The Special One' is back!"

Khan overcame a knockdown to defeat Samuel Vargas on points in September as Brook watched from the front row in Birmingham, while the feuding duo clashed in the ring following the Bolton man's comeback win in April.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been overseeing talks between the two fighters and Brook has dismissed his rival's calls for a re-hydration clause, although the fight is expected to be agreed at the welterweight limit of 147lbs.

