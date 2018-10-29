Luke Campbell not waiting around for Mikey Garcia to vacate WBC belt

Luke Campbell is the mandatory challenger with the WBC after beating Yvan Mendy last month.

Luke Campbell will not wait around for Mikey Garcia to make his decision regarding the WBC world title and instead wants to stay active with a fight before the end of the year.

Campbell is the mandatory challenger for the coveted green and gold belt, having gained revenge on Yvan Mendy at Wembley last month, but is currently in the dark as to when his world title shot will come.

I'm not going to sit here waiting, I'll stay active and we will look for other fights in the meantime. Luke Campbell

With unbeaten pound-for-pound star Garcia, also the IBF king, rumoured to be moving up to challenge Errol Spence Jr at welterweight in a blockbuster all-American battle, the WBC lightweight title will likely become vacant; Campbell and Richard Commey currently the two highest-ranked challengers with the governing body.

"We're not waiting for Mikey to make his decision/move," Campbell, who fell short against Jorge Linares in his previous bid for world glory, told Sky Sports.

Mikey Garcia, 39-0, is a four-weight world champion.

"We're in the right position, but will continue to do what we do with my career, I'm not going to sit here waiting, I'll stay active and we will look for other fights in the meantime.

"Hopefully, I will be out again by the end of the year so I can keep improving and pushing forward.

"I only want big fights now, I'm at the top level and want to join the elite."

'Cool Hand' impressed as he avenged his Mendy defeat last time out and admits he is improving all the time with Shane McGuigan now the man in his corner.

"I thought it was a nice comfortable win over Mendy, I was in a great place knowing Shane was there with me, our relationship has hit it off.

"In a short period of time I've made massive changes, listening every day to Shane and my team-mates and am adapting really well. I'm excited to see the future. These next four years will be the best of my boxing career.

"As soon as Mikey makes a decision as to what is happening, we can make a plan for it, if he vacates or keeps the WBC belt, we can plan from there. The main thing is to stay active."