Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury's fitness, skills and sparring

Joe Joyce has been sparring with Tyson Fury in California

Joe Joyce has a fight against Tyson Fury in “the back of his mind” as they continue to act as sparring partners.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury is set to challenge WBC champion Deontay Wilder so is training at Big Bear in California, where Joyce recently relocated to.

Asked if Fury could be a future opponent, Joyce told Sky Sports: "He could well be, especially if he gets his belts back because I'd like to challenge for them.

I am getting the best possible work right now, I feel better than ever sparring Tyson, making me a better fighter as he is the most talented I’ve been in the ring with, which brings the best out of me. You would pay good money to see these spars! #teamuk 🇬🇧 #THEJUGGERNAUT pic.twitter.com/MZTtIZEYAz — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyce_1) October 27, 2018

"We haven't spoken about that but, when you're in the same weight category, you might have to fight. It's in the back of your mind.

"It's the same with Anthony Joshua who I spent a lot of time training with on the GB squad. It's the same weight. You're going to eventually fight, aren't you?"

Fury aims to win a world title three years after his trademark victory against Wladimir Klitschko, during which time his weight ballooned and has since been lost.

His fitness is there. We did eight rounds comfortably, and they were Big Bear rounds which are a lot tougher! Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury

"His fitness is there," Joyce said. "We did eight rounds comfortably, and they were Big Bear rounds which are a lot tougher! He has done a lot of running here. He looks fit and sharp.

"His style of fighting - he has good head movement, he is quick, he comes from different angles, he is elusive. It's good to learn stuff - how to land punches, and where to put my feet. I can try out some stuff. He has a good style to learn from.

"He's world class. Obviously so is Anthony Joshua."

Joyce is now trained by Abel Sanchez

Olympic silver medal winner Joyce has been in negotiations to agree a fight against Gerald Washington, of whom he said: "He's a big guy that brings the heat, and he's very sturdy and durable".

Washington was beaten in five rounds when he challenged for Wilder's WBC belt and Joyce hopes, if an agreement can be salvaged, to get the job done even quicker.

"That's what I'm aiming to do, that's what I'm trying to do. Make statements," Joyce said. "He is a good, solid heavyweight and he's a step up for me, but I can overcome that challenge."

