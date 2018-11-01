Usyk vs Bellew: Terry O'Connor to referee world cruiserweight title fight

0:45 The countdown is on to the undisputed cruiserweight clash The countdown is on to the undisputed cruiserweight clash

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew will be refereed by Britain's Terry O’Connor.

Click here to book Usyk vs Bellew

The undisputed world cruiserweight title fight takes place in Manchester on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Birmingham representative O'Connor has now been named as the third man in the ring.

Terry O'Connor refereed Whyte vs Chisora

The British Boxing Board of Control has jurisdiction over all officials in fights in Britain, but foreign boxers in world title bouts are allowed to request a referee from a neutral country.

For example Wladimir Klitschko, Usyk's fellow Ukrainian, wanted a neutral referee against Anthony Joshua so the United States' David Fields was named.

But Usyk, similarly to Russia's Alexander Povetkin who fought Joshua in September, was happy to use a referee from the same country as the home fighter.

1:02 Tony Bellew's trainer David Coldwell believes his fighter must put fear into Oleksandr Usyk Tony Bellew's trainer David Coldwell believes his fighter must put fear into Oleksandr Usyk

Experienced referee O'Connor notably oversaw Dillian Whyte's win against Dereck Chisora two years ago. Whyte and Chisora will rematch on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

More recently O'Connor has refereed world title fights including Jorge Linares vs Anthony Crolla and Ryan Burnett vs Yonfrez Parejo, as well as Amir Khan's most recent win.

Watch Usyk vs Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight title, at Manchester Arena, on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.