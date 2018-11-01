Whyte vs Chisora 2: Trainers Mark Tibbs and Don Charles argue

1:56 Watch the trainers bicker here! Watch the trainers bicker here!

Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora's trainers may have been involved in the most heated argument of Thursday’s press conference.

Click here to book Usyk vs Bellew

Mark Tibbs, in Whyte's corner, and Chisora's long-time trainer Don Charles exchanged menacing glares and serious words as the heavyweight rematch was announced for December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dereck Chisora and Don Charles

"It makes me a happy man that there is a compassionate person in Dereck's corner," Tibbs said.

"Mark, remember your words," Charles replied. "I am old school. What you have said will bite you on your backside."

Watch their entire argument in the video at the top of this page.

Watch Usyk vs Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight title, at Manchester Arena, on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.