Joshua vs Wilder: Anthony Joshua says Dillian Whyte could fight him at Wembley

Antony Joshua has confirmed that Dillian Whyte could face him at Wembley Stadium if he beats Dereck Chisora and Deontay Wilder fails to "step up".

Joshua has divided loyalties between his two fellow heavyweights, and will be ringside when they meet again at The O2, London, on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dillian, I want him to win because I want to box him again. Come April 13, if Wilder doesn't step up, they're my two options. Anthony Joshua

'AJ' would also like to see north Londoner Chisora win and, while Wilder's team are willing to resume negotiations after his December fight with Tyson Fury, Whyte is also a serious option for April 13.

"I am not out again until next year, April 13. You know we're ready Wilder. Whatever, we are ready," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet on December 1.

"Just be realistic on the negotiations because that's your issue not mine.

"But this isn't about me, this is about Chisora-Whyte. I am looking forward to that fight, I will be there.

"It's a blessing to take myself out of training and go and watch these guys go and perform and see it from a different point of view.

"If I was a betting man? I want Chisora to win because he's my guy, north west London. I respect him. He's a Finchley ABC ambassador and he was a role model when I was coming through.

"And Dillian, I want him to win because I want to box him again. Come April 13, if Wilder doesn't step up, they're my two options.

"Good luck to Chisora, good luck to Whyte, they're both relevant wins for me."

