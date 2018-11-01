Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will resume rivalry in rematch at The O2

Dillian Whyte resumes his British rivalry with Dereck Chisora in a rematch at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The heavyweight duo will collide again in the capital, just over two years since Whyte claimed a hotly-disputed split decision victory following a 'Fight of the Year' contender at Manchester Arena.

Whyte has since moved to within touching distance of a world title fight following four more victories, including impressive wins over former world champions Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker.

Dillian Whyte has worked his way into world title contention

But 'The Body Snatcher' wants to finally end his feud with Chisora, who set the scene for a second battle with a sensational knockout of Carlos Takam on the Whyte-Parker bill in July.

Both Londoners will be keen to have the final word in a long-running dispute, with the winner staying firmly in world title contention, while the loser's career will be dealt a huge setback.

I believe that I'll knock him out in devastating fashion this time. Dillian Whyte

"This is going to be the donkey's final destination," said Whyte. "This will be Chisora's last fight, the donkey's last ride. I think that he needs to really have a good think about taking this fight, because he's going to be heading home after it looking like he's been run over by a truck.

"I believe that I'll knock him out in devastating fashion this time. Last time was my first 12 rounder and I was a little bit inexperienced, but this time I'll know exactly what to do. He's at the end of the road.

"This is heavyweight boxing and you never know what's around the corner, but I've done what I need to do to secure a shot at a world title. There's always something getting in the way, other fights being made or money and politics ruining things, but after I finish Chisora nobody can deny me my shot."

Chisora said: "On Saturday, December 22, you will all witness exactly what 'WAR' Chisora is about.

"I'm not messing, I'm not playing at boxing. Dillian has spent the last two years avoiding getting back in the ring with me. He knows exactly what it feels like to go toe-to-toe with me.

I'm in complete control of my destiny, December 22 will be WAR. Dereck Chisora

"For the next seven weeks he will have sleepless nights knowing what he has finally signed up to. His last couple of opponents didn't come for battle, they didn't even put heat on Dillian. On December 22, I'm coming to burn him up!

"I was cheated in our first fight by the judges, everyone knows that I was the true victor. This time I have a score to settle, Dillian won't be hearing the final bell to be saved by the judges.

"I will be stepping in the ring a different fighter. I have everything to prove and it all to lose. 'Del Boy' is no more, 'WAR' Chisora doesn't cut corners, he doesn't skip sessions, he doesn't look for the easy option. I'm in the gym every day pushing my body to its limit. I'm in complete control of my destiny, December 22 will be WAR."

David Haye, CEO of Hayemaker Boxing and manager of Chisora, said: "Without question there is a different fire in the eyes of 'WAR' Chisora. For two years he has wanted to settle the score with Dillian, and finally he has the opportunity to do this.

"He has embraced everything we have thrown at him. Derek has huge untapped potential. The fact he has reached out to me, someone historically he had such animosity with for help demonstrates the lengths he is willing to go in order to realise the best version of himself.

"Dillian is going to be stepping in the ring with a completely different Derek 'WAR' Chisora. A fresh focus, a new outlook and an incredible desire to capture the world heavyweight title. This will be WAR."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "The first fight was one of the best heavyweight fights we have ever seen and I believe the rematch can eclipse even that.

"Both fighters enter this fight in their best form ever, with everything on the line. We are guaranteed an absolute war on December 22 at The O2 Arena and I cannot wait!"

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "All eyes will be on the heavyweight division again on December 22, as the rivalry between Whyte and Chisora reignites.

"After their classic back in 2016, Chisora wants to level the score, while Whyte knows he must win to stay on course for a world title shot in the new year.

"With both Dillian and Dereck coming off career-best wins, and David Haye adding spice to the build up - this will be a pre-Christmas cracker and a festive treat for fight fans everywhere."

